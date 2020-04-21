Re-Open Task force focuses on tourism and hospitality

The Re-Open Florida task force's first discussion Tuesday was on how to reopen the state's tourism and hospitality industries.

It began with an assessment of the damage done so far, and industry representatives said we all have to feel thats it's safe to start going back out.

The Governor said reopening the state won’t be based only on essential versus non-essential, but what low risk activities can resume, then move medium and high risk activities.

“How do you do things that are going to minimize risk. If people can fight over toilet paper at Costco, then I gotta think there is a way you can run a restaurant safely,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

The Industry is anxious.

Tourism and Hospitality are a $6 billion revenue generator for the state, making up almost 20 percent of the state's sales tax collections.

Slides produced by Visit Florida paint a bleak picture.

Since March first, the demand for hotels rooms is rock bottom, worse in Florida than the nation.

New Vacation Bookings have cratered, air travel is off by more than half and international travel down by 82 percent.

“The clearer we can get on the direction of the date is probably the biggest thing we can ask as we plan for the future how to get open,” said Tim Petrillo Co-Founder & CEO of The Restaurant People.

The consensus: The public needs to feel safe.

“People want to know that they can go to places and be safe and enjoy whatever it is they want to enjoy. Food, beverages, what have you,” said Jose Cil, CEO of Restaurant Brands International.

Airports must do their part said CEO of Tampa International Joe Lopano.

“This involves fogging high touch areas, increased cleaning, signage about social distancing,” said Lopano.

And the CEO of Burger King told the panel that tourism and hospitality providers should consider paying people showing symptoms for at least two weeks to keep them from showing up for work.

They generally do not get paid time off, but the move would make the public feel safer.

We’ve been asking state officials for a date when life will at least partially re-open.

So far they’ve not given us anything concrete, but we are getting closer.

Tuesday was the 17th day in row new cases have been below the peak hit on April 3rd.

