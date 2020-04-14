Recovered COVID-19 case numbers come out of Levy County

Florida Department of Health is not tracking recovery numbers because there's no consensus on what it means to be recovered.

But in Levy County, emergency management has decided on a set definition.

Director John MacDonald, "Recovery for us is those people who have already been tested positive and already been through the active case and all that. So once they're done with their 14-day isolation then we automatically shift them over to the recovery mode for us. And it's just a number for us to know the people that's already finished their 14 day isolation."

After 14 days of isolation, people who test positive are then "recovered" in levy county.

On Facebook, emergency management reports four recovered cases and a grand total of seven cases.

MacDonald added, "because we're doing that these people are looking at it and saying hey there's a light at the end of the tunnel. They're seeing that people are recovering from this and not paying so much attention to the national news and all the stuff that's out there with mortality rates and all that because its— some of these people are really scared about it."

In Alachua County with the most amount of positive cases in our region, Paul Myers from the Department of Health says that they're keeping track of people who are recovered but will not be releasing that information until the state DOH comes to a unified definition.