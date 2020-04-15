Recovered Marion County COVID-19 patient heads home

One COVID-19 patient in Marion County is heading home today.

A patient at AdventHealth Ocala spent five days in its COVID-19 Unit.

Wednesday, medical staff sent him off with a warm farewell. Staff members lined the halls and applauded for him as he sent on home.

Meanwhile, Marion County officials says one of their employees who tested positive for the virus in march has also fully recovered.

The Florida Department of Health says other employees who came in contact with the person were screened and self-isolated.