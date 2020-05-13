Reduce digital eye strain

Millions of Americans are now working from home and helping their children with distance learning.

Ophthalmologist with Ocala Eye, Hussain Elhalis said all that screen time can cause something called 'digital eye strain.'

Too much time in front of the computer or on the phone can cause dry eyes, blurry vision, watery eyes, tired eyes, headaches, and neck and shoulder pain.

Sometimes it's thought that the 'blue light' from our devices is what causes this strain, that's not always the case.

"The misconception that it's specifically blue light that's causing that, we actually get more blue light just from the sky than we do from our digital screens so a lot of it is just the fact that we're not taking a break,” Elhalis said.

It's recommended that for every 20 minutes spent looking at a screen, a person should look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds.

If you are concerned with 'blue light' from devices, it's recommended to maintain your digital distance and consider using computer glasses with anti-reflective lenses.