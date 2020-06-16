Advertisement

Regal announces reopening of theatres in July

The movie chain said it will be back in business on Friday, July 10. (Source: CNN) (GIM)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 1:41 PM EDT
(Gray News) – Regal Theatres is reopening across the United States next month.

The movie chain said it will be back in business July 10.

“Reopening plans include a wide range of new health and safety measures based on guidelines provided from the CDC and other public health organizations,” Regal said on its website.

The reopening will include new safety and health procedures at all theaters, including employee screenings, social distancing measures, contactless payment, cleanings between movie showings and reduced auditorium capacities where required by local law.

In addition, hand sanitizer dispensers will be available at the main entrance of theaters.

Arcade games, vending machines and water fountains will not be available for use.

Regal is owned by Cinemark, which operates about 6,000 screens across the United States. Regal Cinemas is the world’s second-largest movie chain.

Last week, AMC Theatres, the world’s largest operator, said it expects to have 97-98% of its theaters worldwide reopened by mid-July.

The National Association of Theatre Owners, the trade group that represents movie exhibitors, expects some 90-95% of cinemas around the world will be opened by mid-July.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.

