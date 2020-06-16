Registered sex offender in Marion County leads deputies on high-speed chase

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies released dash cam video of a high-speed chase led by a registered sex offender.

Deputies tried to stop Harold Minnis who took off in an SUV without a license plate last Thursday.

Deputies tried using stop sticks on the car’s tires. Eventually deputies used a pit maneuver on Highway 441 to bring Minnis to a stop.

Minnis was convicted of sexual battery in 1987 and 2004.

He now is being charged with fleeing, driving without a license and drug possession.

