Reichert House employee arrested on charge of child abuse

Rodney Robinson, 54, has been arrested by the Alachua County Sheriff's Office on a felony charge of cruelty towards a child.

Robinson works for Reichert House, which is "an after school program designed for youth who are in need of assistance in making the transition from adolescence to adulthood", according to their website.

Robinson was arrested Wednesday morning after the alleged victim went to the Gainesville Police Department to report the abuse, which he says happened on Tuesday.

The under-aged victim told police that Robinson thought he was stealing paper from the building. The victim was laying on a couch and says Robinson tried to grab his hoodie from behind, choking him. One of the victim's arms is in a cast, so he tried to use his un-cast hand to clear the hoodie fabric from around his throat.

The victim says he was dragged across the floor and outside of the building before being fallen on by Robinson, who then picked up and pushed him down a ramp. In addition to being choked, the victim also suffered rug burns and had several bruises from the dragging and throwing.

Robinson was booked at the Alachua County Jail but has since been released. Court records do not currently indicate if he was released on his own recognizance or on bond.