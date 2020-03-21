The pandemic isn't stopping the arts community in North Central Florida.

After being forced to cancel performances for the foreseeable future, the Reilly Arts Center live-streamed live music this evening.

Silviu Ciulei and Tania Moldovan performed on the art center's vimeo feed.

Ciulei is with the University of Florida and Moldovan plays with the Ocala symphony orchestra.

Organizers tell tv20 they want to keep artists, sound crews, and light crews working.

Meanwhile, Gainesville's Dance Alive National Ballet is planning a live-stream performance next Wednesday at noon.