Rent strike in the works

The pandemic is causing unemployment claims to spike and many in North Central Florida struggle to make enough to pay rent.

A rent strike is being organized by the Alachua county labor coalition and is only in its preliminary stage.

They're looking at landlords and housing companies that they say would be in the best position to provide rent relief.

These companies include Trimark properties and Collier companies.

For the Alachua county labor coalition, rent relief depends on the tenant community and can mean waiving late fees or reducing rent.

Ashley Nguyen, a coordinator, said, "Basically the plan is right now to continue to build tenant power in these like these little pockets of apartment complexes depending on whatever landlord. And then, if they are all willing to withhold their rent, that makes it much more likely for the landlord to listen to their demands."

According to the National Apartment Association, rent relief is not so easy.

Their graphic shows that only 9cents of every dollar is returned to owners, the remainder goes to expenses.

The rent strike will only work if the group can get tenants organized and include more than just students to stand together in solidarity.

Things like mortgage payments and payroll expenses make things challenging for landlords as well.