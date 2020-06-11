Rep. Clemons social media blocking lawsuit moves forward

A lawsuit over a local state representative's social media practices is moving forward.

State Representative Chuck Clemons who represents the 21st district, was sued by Gainesville's Peter Morgan Attwood because Clemons blocked him on Twitter in February 2018.

Attwood, asked Clemons why he voted no to discuss the ban of assault weapons after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland.

Now an appeals court has ruled that Clemons can't invoke any immunity related to his public office because the lawsuit is related to his personal accounts.

Legislative immunity protects lawmakers from being sued from their constituents for the speeches they give during legislative debates and for the way they vote.

Representative Clemons tells TV20 he's looking forward to the case going to a trial, but regrets that taxpayers are footing the bills.