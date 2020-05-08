Rep. Ted Yoho reacts to Florida's COVID-19 response

Gov. Ron DeSantis has made himself abundantly clear when it comes to his plans on tackling COVID-19 in Florida, but when it comes down to local officials in North Central Florida, the message is a little hazy.

"The state is going to report having received almost 20,000 test results statewide, and roughly 361 of those have been new positive cases," Gov. DeSantis said.

This means 98 percent of test results came back negative.

This comes as Florida begins to open up businesses and starts to bring its economy back to life.

North Central Florida Congressman Ted Yoho said, "It's good to have an air of caution and protection. but I think it's time to pull down the, I don't want to say literally the veil, but let's get out, let's get exposed, let's move on."

"I think when we look back you'll be glad we did," he said.

And, here in Alachua County, there's been a lot of controversy over its executive order requiring residents to wear masks in public buildings.

Rep. Yoho disagrees with the county's directive.

"I think it's over, not necessarily draconian, if not fascist," he said. "I just don't see the need for that."

"The more you isolate people, you can flatten the curve, but you're going to prolong the duration," Rep. Yoho said.

Alachua County Spokesperson Mark Sexton responded, "The County Commission obviously disagrees with the representative."

Like states, counties, and cities all over the United States, our Commissioners are putting public safety at the forefront," he said. "The sooner the spread of this virus is under control, the sooner everyone can get back to work."

Other parts of North Central Florida are taking the opposite approach.

The mayor of Ocala announced today that his city will not be enforcing Gov. DeSantis' phase one restrictions.

"It should go down to the citizen prudence, commonsense," he said. "If in your place of business you want to be open, I think you should be open."

"I don't think you should be mandated by the governor or a county commissioner or city commissioner, and if Kent Guinn down in Ocala wants to do that, I think that's fine," he said. "I think that really is a smart thing to do."

He says we will be better off the quicker we go back to a normal lifestyle.

You can find the full interview with Rep. Yoho is attached to this article.

