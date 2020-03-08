Reported robbery under investigation by Gainesville police

Gainesville police are currently investigating a robbery reported near the University of Florida campus early Sunday morning.

According to a UF Alert, an unidentified male was approached by the suspect outside of his apartment near Campus Walk Condominiums on Southwest 8th Avenue around 3:40 a.m.

After a few moments, the suspect knocked the victim down before taking his wallet and fleeing on foot.

The victim described the suspect as a black male of small build and was wearing a gray shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information or who was in the area at the time is urged to call the Gainesville Police Department at (352) 955-1818 or text keyword GPDFL plus your tip to 274637. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (352) 372-7867.

