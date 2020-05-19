Survey of Marion County business leaders details troubling drop in customer demand

Researchers in North Central Florida are studying the impacts of COVID-19 on businesses.

The College of Central Florida released their findings of a survey of business leaders in Marion County.

The study found that 87 percent of respondents said customer demand has dropped.

More than half of the companies have laid off or reduced hours for 20 percent or less of their workers.

17 percent have laid off more than 80 percent of their work force.

Most business owners or operators think the negative impacts of COVID-19 will not be permanent.

