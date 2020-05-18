Researchers at UF work to improve PPE for medical workers

Researchers at the University of Florida have launched a new project with the goal of improving personal protective equipment used by medical workers.

The researchers wrapped nano-materials in soap molecules designed to kill the coronavirus once it filters into a mask.

Traditional masks typically can collect viruses and bacteria and medical workers must dispose of them often.

The research for this new mask technology will be funded by a National Science Foundation Rapid Research Grant which will help increase the longevity of masks for medical workers to use.

