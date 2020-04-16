Researchers, experts investigate possible treatment for COVID-19

Doctors and infectious disease specialists are searching for the best treatment for the coronavirus.

During lab tests, UF Health researchers found that Chloroquine and Hydroxychloroquine have been the two drugs that provide possible treatment for the virus.

Chloroquine has been used since the 1940's for malaria and Hydroxychloroquine is normally used to treat arthritis and lupus.

"Sometimes there's that disconnect between what happens in the lab and then what happens when a patient actually takes the drug," said Dr. Barbara Santevecchi, and infectious diseases expert. "So we're waiting on more information right now. That's where we're at."

All potential treatment options for the virus are still under investigation.

Although the two drugs appear to have activity against the virus, more information is needed from treatment in patients.

"We're really waiting on those randomized trials that compare patients who receive one of these investigational drugs for COVID to patients who do not, to see if there's really a difference between the patients who get the drug and those who don't," Santevecchi said.