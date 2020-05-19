Residents file petition to remove Gainesville city manager for dumping mulch on skatepark

Gainesville City Manager Lee Feldman faced a petition for his removal after the city dumped mulch on the Possum Creek SkatePark just five days before reopening the park.

The Change.org petition cited Feldman’s order for dump trucks to drop mulch on the skate park as the primary reason for removal.

At last check, the petition had a little more than 200 signatures left in order to reach their goal of 1,500 people.

The city reversed their course and opened the park back up to skaters so long as no more than 10 people use the skate park at a time.