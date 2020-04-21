Residents spread hope through ‘Faith Over Fear' initiative

Some residents in Marion County are shining a light of hope during a dark and uncertain time.

It was non-stop as residents from all over the county waited in line Tuesday morning for their chance to get one of their signs.

It started when Page Branson got together with her family and neighbors, wanting to do something good for the community.

"It got started through a Facebook page in Georgia that my cousin was in and she asked me to join. I just saw how much joy it was bringing to their community,” Branson said.

So she started her own Facebook page for Marion County.

"My faith has kept me from giving way to fear in times of uncertainty and I hope through this initiative, it's that for them in some way or another,” she added.

The signs were designed by her neighbor's daughter Arin Conrad, "I wanted it to be simple, but send a message, and so the more simplistic the sign is the more people will get from it and interpret it on their own way. We're choosing faith and positivity over the negative of this pandemic,” Conrad said.

And now what started as a handful of neighbors, has now grown into a countywide initiative.

"I think it's a beautiful thing right now when people are scared and they're unsure and they're isolating themselves from people this is such a reminder that God is bigger and there are people in this community that care,” said Dana Redrick, a supporter of the movement.

They've raised more than 10,000 dollars to go to Interfaith Emergency Services and those in need and plan to raise even more.

Follow the Faith Over Fear Facebook page to learn how to purchase a sign:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/984885311926688/