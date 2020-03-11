Resource center helps disabled prepare for Coronavirus

A Marion County resource center for people with disabilities is helping residents prepare for emergencies.

At the 3rd annual 'Disaster Preparedness Expo for People with Disabilities,’ Ocala residents with disabilities are learning how to prepare for a disaster, like preventing fires, but they're also learning about the Coronavirus.

As more cases crop up across the U.S., discussion of the coronavirus has become an important part of this year's expo.

"We're taking the appropriate precautions, that we know what to do if we or others have symptoms and where to get information and how to best be prepared,” said Executive Director of the Center for Independent Living of North Central Florida, Tony Delisle.

And with the majority of people over 60-years-old likely to have a disability, this topic was the lead discussion at the event, organizers said.

"If you're 60 and over and have heart disease, diabetes or respiratory disease you are more at risk and people with disabilities are more likely to be a member who is over 60 with any of those ironic conditions,” Delisle said.

Colleen Metcalf helps in organizing the 'Disaster Preparedness Expo' as well.

But as a deaf person, she knows just how important an event like this truly can be.

"Sometimes the resources are not there so we have to be ready. If something happens in the future, you have to prepare,” Metcalfe said.

And when it comes to knowledge on the coronavirus, many of the attendees heavily relied on the day's discussion.

"They're clueless, they don't know what to do and I have to teach them and say don't worry come and learn here at this expo,” Metaled said.

There have been 21 reported cases of the virus in the state, however, no cases have been reported yet in Marion County according to the Florida Health Department.

Learn more at:

http://www.floridahealth.gov/newsroom/2020/03/031020-florida-department-of-health-announces-new-positive-covid19-cases-florida.pr.html