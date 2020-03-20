Restaurant makes quick adjustment after all dining rooms are ordered closed

Governor DeSantis ordered all restaurants to close their dining rooms and operate only through take out or delivery.

Gordy Braund owns Limerock Road Neighborhood Grill and Fresco Pizza and Pasta in Haile Village.

Braund said, "we had a couple guests come in and just buy 100 dollar gift certificates and walk out the door. Knowing full well it's possible if this maintains for three or four months we may not be here. These are people that are just stepping up and supporting us so we're being very grateful and counting our blessings right now."

After dining rooms were ordered closed, Braund had to send the majority of his team home. The current staff has been retrained to handle to-go orders.

Braund added, "so we're being a little bit more careful about things like that. We've taken away drinking straws, taken out the lemons. We try to minimize the chances of hand to food or hand to vessel contact token our guests safe."

On an average Friday night, Braund says the bar is full of people. Since the seating outside isn't privately owned, people can place a to-go order and eat outside while maintaining a safe distance.

Gainesville resident Clay Perdue said, "come out share your money, we're making money locally. Share your money locally. We've all had a big drop of money, we're all hurting right now we don't want people that don't have the luxuries that some of us else have to hurt worse."

The restaurant has tripled its sanitation routine due to coronavirus concerns.

Patrons can order to-go at the edge of the bar and even order alcohol to-go as a part of their food order.

