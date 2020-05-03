Restaurants prepare to open tomorrow with Phase 1

Phase 1 is set to take effect Monday, which we now know means restaurants in Alachua County are allowed to open up at 25% capacity. You might be wondering what this will look like; whether or not it will really make a difference.

For some downtown restaurant managers, the changes may not bring back the normalcy they hoped for it, but it does make a difference.

"It's the start of something," Jon Cassman, GM at MOJO Hogtown Bar-B-Que, said. "I know a lot of people are excited to at least sit-down and not have to eat in their cars or walk around with take-out bags. It's only 25%, but it's something," he said.

Benjamin Evans, a manager at V Pizza & SideCar, has a positive outlook on the changes that come with Phase 1.

"I got faith in what they're saying out there. We are gonna follow the rules, have fun with it ... hopefully, get some business back," he said.

But for others, 25% is not quite enough to open back up their doors.

"Us being so tiny, reopening isn't feasible," Haruka Anzei, manager at Crane Ramen, said. "It's kind of not going to work out for us. We are probably going to stay closed and do takeout for now and just see how it goes," she said.

As far as changes you can expect with the reopened food spots ...

"Disposable menus, disposable silverware on request ... keeping people six feet apart. We already have planned ahead to make sure our customers are safe, employees are safe ... everything like that," Cassman said about reopening MOJO Hogtown Bar-B-Que.

For the full breakdown of Phase 1 click here

