Ride across NCFL for Meridian Healthcare

More motorcycles than usual flocked to Harley Davidson of Gainesville to take part in the "Ride for Meridian"

Meridian is one of North Central Florida's largest organizations aiming to help people suffering from addiction or mental illness.

More than 50 riders signed up to roar their engines for the poker ride and fundraiser

Director of Advancement for Meridian Stephanie Esposito explained what a poker ride really is."They go from stop to stop supporting local restaurants and have the opportunity to pick a card and the best hand at the end where we're celebrating in Cedar Key wins a prize. We're also giving a prize for the worst hand.

Riders made stops in Newberry, Trenton, and Chiefland.

Organizers did a motorcycle ride because of the close-knit biker community and they want to make sure they're aware of their services.

Meridian healthcare has families in more than 16 counties in Florida.