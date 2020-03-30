Robbery in Lake City turns into multi-county car chase

A robbery in Columbia County turned into a high-speed chase that stretched multiple counties, and it was all caught on video.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office initially responded to reports of a robbery in lake city where the suspects, 35-year-old James Robinson and a woman by the name of Robbrecia Fulton, had reached over the counter and stolen a sum of money.

As deputies were responding, Robinson and Fulton then fled the scene in a stolen Dodge Ram pick-up truck.

Eventually, deputies were able to catch up to the suspects.

After first being stopped, Fulton got out of the car and surrendered but Robinson then moved from the passenger seat to the driver’s seat and sped off yet again.

Deputies with the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office located Robinson then attempted multiple pit maneuvers before Robinson left the vehicle and fled on foot.

When deputies caught up to Robinson, he had to be tased twice as well as be physically restrained before he stopped resisting arrest and was able to be successfully detained.

Robinson is now charged with Petit Theft and Sudden Snatching without a Weapon or a Firearm.