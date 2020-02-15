Rockets strike near US Embassy in Baghdad; no injuries

U.S. and Iraqi officials say at least four rockets hit near the sprawling U.S. Embassy in Baghdad and a Iraqi base hosting American troops inside the Green Zone.

A U.S. military spokesman says no casualties have been reported. He says the rockets damaged a building on the base hosting U.S. and other coalition forces just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

However, three Iraqi security officials said at least two of the rockets fell inside the U.S. Embassy compound, while another hit near the coalition base.

The attack was the latest in a recent series of rocket and mortar strikes on Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops.

An Iranian missile attack on Iraq’s Ain al-Asad air base on Jan. 8 injured dozens of U.S service members. It was in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike in Baghdad that killed Iran’s most powerful general, Qassem Soleimani, on Jan. 3.

