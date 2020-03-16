Ronald McDonald House makes tough decisions as coronavirus spreads

The Ronald McDonald House in Gainesville helps bring and keep families together as their sick child is treated at area medical facilities nearby. As the coronavirus continues to spread across the state, Executive Director of Ronald McDonald, Sherry Houston, says it's been difficult to have to stop volunteer opportunities that are a vital part of the organization.

"We are a safety net and we are a social organization. To distance our families from each other in our house ... to distance our team ... to distance our volunteers, rocks and shakes the very core of what the Ronald McDonald House does," said Houston.

While Houston has limited possibility of the virus spreading by canceling volunteer opportunities, she says the situation in itself creates even more troubles for families already facing difficult times.

"Our families come scared. They come anxious, and this coronavirus has added a level of uncertainty. We are working very hard to manage expectations, to manage the stress," said Houston.

Houston says they have increased sanitary measures such as enforcing hand sanitizing as people enter the building as well as full-scale disinfecting of the rooms every half hour by the staff.

You can still do your part to help the Ronald McDonald house by sending restaurant-made meals as well as donations through their website https://www.rmhcncf.org/