Rotary club of Gainesville set to host conversation about helping the black community in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) – A conversation with 7 generations of black men about ways that Rotary Allies can help the black community in Gainesville, FL will begin Friday at noon.
Three members of the Rotary Club of Downtown Gainesville will be part of this insightful panel experience. The event will last 1 hour and will focus on connecting more to an understanding of current events, service, and speaking with leaders.
Conversation with Black Men in Florida
Causes event in Gainesville, FL by Rotary Club of Downtown Gainesville and Rotaract Club of Gainesville on Friday, June 12 2020