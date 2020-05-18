Rubio selected for Intelligence Committee acting chair

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced Monday afternoon that he has selected Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) as acting chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

“The senior senator for Florida is a talented and experienced Senate leader with expertise in foreign affairs and national security matters. Senator Rubio was the natural choice for this temporary assignment on the basis of accumulated committee service. His proven leadership on pertinent issues only made the decision easier," said McConnell in a statement.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), the committee's ranking member, said, "Senator Rubio has been a great partner on intelligence and national security issues and I look forward to working with him in his new role as Acting Chairman.”

Rubio has spent ten years on the Intelligence Committee.

He replaces Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), who stepped down last week amid an investigation into stock trades made ahead of the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.