Help support Tyler's Hope charity by running a 5K from the comfort of your own home

Have you ever wanted to run a 5K without leaving your house? One charity is giving people the option to do just that to help support them during their annual 5K run fundraiser.

Tyler's Hope is a charity dedicated to finding a cure for Dystonia.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, their annual run has been moved online. The virtual Run for Hope starts today and continues through April 25th.

People with the charity say you can complete the 5K on the treadmill, a skateboard, or even doing a hand-stand as long as you are moving for the cause.

Once you finish the race, post a picture using the hashtag "run-for-hope".

To register, visit tylerhope.org