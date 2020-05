Marion County deputies are looking for a runaway teenager who they say may be endangered.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office says 16-year-old Lauren Outlaw went missing around 10:50 a.m. on Saturday.

Her parents say they last saw their daughter at their Ocala home around 10:30 p.m. on Friday.

Deputies say when her parents checked on her, she was gone and her bedroom window was open.

They also say she may have gone to Fort Worth Texas to meet a person she met online.