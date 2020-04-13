S.O.C.K. Ministry feeds the homeless for more than 20 days in a row

Many across North Central Florida are putting their best foot forward to give back to those most vulnerable to COVID-19.

One ministry in Gainesville is on day 24 of giving away food, and socks, to the homeless.

Founder Jasper Roe said, "So just that little act of kindness, hopefully, we can just inspire others to do it. And that's what we do."

Every weekday at 7 pm and weekend at 5 pm, servants of christ's kindness or sock ministries, and volunteers offer water and a hot meal to the homeless.

Roe adds, "It's god's will and god's will says you're gonna take care of these people. And I promise them, I gave them my word, I said I won't abandon you. And I'm not going to. And so we're teaming up with many different peoples, churches, bless them. We've got families that are saying, just no, I didn't think about this, how can I help."

Toiletries, blankets, pants, new shirts and socks with the scripture John 3:16 on them are given away to those in need. Roe adds that for many, this is their only access to food.

Recipient Bradley Koehler said, "And I just fell through the cracks here."

"They've helped me in more ways than I can describe because I have a little high blood pressure once in a while. And I ride a bike daily but I was so hungry one day I almost passed out down there. And he just happened to come up with the people and the van and all and said what is it, man. What's with the old man. I'll be alright I'll be fine, I just need to rest a little bit and that's how I got acquainted with jasper, he's good people man."

Rain or shine, SOCK ministry is serving anywhere from 30 to 75 people per day…

Call 253-632-2298 to volunteer time, food or clothes to their distribution.