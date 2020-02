The SWAT team was deployed after a standoff between two suspects and Marion County sheriff's deputies.

They tried to serve warrants to Karlos Macias, 34, and Trina Shepherd, 30, deputies said.

Shepherd and Macias later barricaded themselves in their home in Ocklawaha.

The SWAT team was able to apprehend them without any incidents.

Macias was accused of grand theft and Shepherd is facing drug possession charges.

Both are being held in the Marion County Jail.