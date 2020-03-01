S.W.A.T. team deployed in apparent hostage situation at a Lochloosa home



A suspect is in custody after North Central Florida deputies say two people were threatened with multiple weapons.

Alachua County Sheriff's deputies say a S.W.A.T. team responded to the call at a Lochloosa home Sunday morning.

Deputies say the suspect had assaulted and threatened two other residents inside the home with firearms.

The S.W.A.T. team was able to safely evacuate the two residents.

Deputies tell TV20 all three people lived in the house and that one of the residents had been a victim of domestic abuse.

The suspect's identity has not been released by deputies.