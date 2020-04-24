SWI Photography pictures a celebration of high school seniors

Cancelations and uncertainty have kept consistent during the COVID-19 pandemic. For some, this year means a transition to adulthood.

Eastside High senior Destinee Fleming says, "I feel like this is just a milestone, I'll be able to say hey, my graduation was during a pandemic."

For the graduating class of 2020, this year is one they'll never forget.

"Um it really sucks because I guess we looked forward to the moment for a very long time and then it was just about to come and it just got taken away. I don't know how to feel about it, I'm kind of still hoping we get our traditional graduation. I don't care when it is, I just hope I get it."

SWI Photography has taken senior class photos for schools in Alachua County for 35 years.

President Jeff Wilkinson said, "We're a second generation family business, most of us went to school right here."

Eastside, Buchholz, Newberry and Santa Fe High are some of the many high schools in the county on display.

"With the uncertainty about graduation and everything this year nobody knows what's going to happen with that. I've heard some companies won't be printing yearbooks so we don't know when those are going to be printed. So we just felt like if there was a little something we could do to celebrate the senior class, we thought we'd do that and make these banners."

COVID-19 does have the studio closed for now but Wilkinson adds that students stop by to take pictures with the banner and celebrate their graduation while still social distancing.

