Sam's Club and Publix have adjusted their hours to accommodate those working on the frontlines.

Sam's Club announced today its launching "appreciation hours" for healthcare workers and first responders every Sunday morning from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

This program will officially kick off this upcoming Sunday.

Publix is also extending its hours for first responders and hospital staff starting Thursday.

These hours will be every Thursday from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.