Santa Fe College donates PPE to local first responders

A college has donated supplies through north central Florida to help the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

As the demands increase for services from first responders, items for personal protective equipment has decreased.

Santa Fe College worked with the Alachua County Emergency Management to provide PPE for first responders.

The college donated gowns, gloves, masks, and hand sanitizers to nine places in the area.

“I just feel absolutely gratified that we can provide materials that are helping to keep our community safe," said Ed Book, Santa Fe College's police chief. "If we keep our community safe that means we can keep our community and staff safe."

The Florida Department of Health in Alachua County, The Village at Gainesville, Oak Hammock, North Central Florida Medical Center, Union County First Responders, Alachua County Sheriff's Office, Florida Highway Patrol, and Santa Fe College Police Department received the donations.

“We’re mindful that our students and our staff and our visitors are in the community right now," Book said. "They’re learning remotely but that also means that if we can provide equipment that keeps first responders and our health safety professionals safe, then we’re also keeping our students and staff safe."