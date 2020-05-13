Santa Fe College student cold case turns 21

It's been 21 years since a Santa Fe College student was shot and killed outside his apartment.

23-year-old Michael Crutchfield died on the evening of May 13 1999 from a single gunshot to the upper body. He was found at the doorway of his apartment at Hickory Hills Apartments.

A light colored sedan was seen leaving the area with at least one unknown man in the car.

Detectives with the Alachua County Sheriff's Office are still asking the public for any information to help solve this case.