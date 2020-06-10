Santa Fe High School teacher arrested for sexual battery of a minor

UPDATE: A Santa Fe High School teacher is facing six counts of sexual battery of at least one victim between the ages of 16 and 17.

Today investigators with the Special Victims Unit took 35 year-old Christopher Salamone into custody.

He is a social studies teacher at the high school.

Deputies say they received an accusation of sexual contact between a teacher and student at the end of May.

They say the victim who is a minor is receiving support from victim services.

Salamone was a previous TV20 One Class at Time Recipient.

He was moved from the Alachua County jail to the Levy County jail, and his bond has been increased from an initial $600,000 to $1.2 million.