Satchel's Pizza to open 2nd location in Gainesville



Gainesville fan-favorite "Satchel's Pizza" is expanding.

The quirky restaurant is opening a second location downtown at the 4th Avenue Food Park.

“I’m excited,” said Mark Rodriguez, Satchel’s Pizza general manager. “I’ve been here a really long time. It’s nice to do something a little bit different. It’s always nice to change things up a little bit and have a fresh perspective on things."

The owner says it will be open every day serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

On the menu, there will be waffles for breakfast and their Detroit-style pizza for lunch and dinner.

This pizza will only be sold at the current location for a limited time.