Scalloping season kicks off in Dixie County

With the coronavirus forcing many people to stay inside and not travel, residents in Dixie County are hoping that the start of scalloping season will bring back their tourism.

Bay scalloping season has officially started for areas in Taylor and Dixie counties and will continue through labor day. Even though today was relatively slow, residents are hoping more people will be out this weekend.

Other parts of the coast like Levy and Citrus counties will not start the season until July 1. The florida fish and wildlife conservation says this is for a reason.

Amanda Nalley says, "We have worked with communities across this whole area that is open for scallop season each year to taylor-fit seasons that work for the resources in the area but also work for the communities that are in that area."

There are a few other restrictions to keep in mind if you are planning on heading to the gulf coast to go scalloping.

You must have a florida saltwater fishing license and are only allowed to harvest in the areas shown here.

There are also bag limits on how much you can harvest.

In Dixie and portions of Taylor county from June 15-30:

Per person: 1 gallon whole bay scallops in shell or one cup shucked

Per vessel: 5 gallons whole or two pints shucked.

July 1-Labor Day

Per person: 2 gallons of whole bay scallops in shell or 1 pint of bay scallop meat

Per vessel: Maximum of 10 gallons of whole bay scallops in shell, or 1/2 gallon bay scallop meat (1/2 gallon = 4 pints)

You can find a complete list of the rules and regulations here.