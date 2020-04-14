Scams on the rise in North Central Florida due to the COVID-19 outbreak

The Levy County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about the rise of COVID-19 related scams.

Among the scams are people trying to sell expensive shipping containers to protect pets from the virus.

Email phishing scams are threatening to infect people with the coronavirus.

People are also going door to door selling ineffective cleaning products as well as canvassing residential areas while posing as CDC officials or census workers.

Business clients have been receiving emails supposedly from the legitimate business asking them to re-direct payments to a fraudulent account due to issues caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Officials also say that businesses have been receiving notices saying that due to a client being infected with COVID-19, an unknown individual will be taking possession or delivery of a product.