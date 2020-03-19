Schools provide meals in midst of school closures

Schools are closed across North Central Florida over concerns for COVID-19.

Levy County Coordinator of Food Services Julia Oberst said, "We are making sure that children in levy county and any county around here are getting fed."

Hundreds of meals are going to kids who need them.

"In each bag, each bag got five breakfasts and five lunches, as non-perishable as possible," said Bronson Elementary School Counselor Tina Bowman. "So, I know they had Poptarts and things like goldfish, cheese-its, sandwiches and fruits and vegetables."

They served food for an overwhelming amount of children.

Some schools ran out of prepared meals and had to make food in the back as cars pulled around the bend.

"They're excited, a lot of them look forward to the food they get here," Oberst said.

"They had a lot of questions, a lot that we don't know, but our main concern today, was to make sure kids get fed like we feed them when they come to school," Bowman said.

"As long as they come here, we will serve them free meals," Oberst said.

It does not matter what school the children go to or how much their parents make.