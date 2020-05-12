Scouts BSA Troop thanks essential workers

To someone from out of town a little loop across from town hall may just be a place to walk and get a breath of fresh air, but up until 1969 it was a railroad.

And, on that day when the last train came through, it left its caboose to become a staple to the small town of Interlachen, Florida.

And, in small towns like Interlachen, community service goes a long way.

"We all thought it was a great idea, so we planned a bunch of virtual camp outs where we all met on a zoom meeting," said Life Scout Kelly Myers.

Scouts BSA Troop 394 is making signs thanking essential workers and putting them around their town.

"We'd go down and put a sign out in the yard and then people drove up and they beeped and, you know, we stand and we waved and we yell and talk how to each other," said Scout Master Ashley Myers. "You know what, two days later, I see that blank sign has been turned into a work of art by a six-year-old and an eight-year-old and it's in front of our local grocery store or in front of our post office."

When you live in a community where just about everyone knows one another, the idea can spread pretty quickly.

"When we were putting them out the other day, we would walk in to ask permission and we asked if we could put them down," Kelly said. "Before we even asked, the lady looked at the signs and said, 'you can go and put it right out front.'"

Kelly said it's all about spreading positivity.

"We are hoping that this little bit of kindness can--we call it Signs of Kindness--the little act can maybe bring a little bit of comfort and hope to the essential workers," she said.

If you'd like to get involved, a Gainesville scout master is ready to help.

You can email her at ladyscoutmaster@gmail.com.