Sen. Schumer, Sen. Wyden call for investigation in FLDEO’s unemployment system

Following frustrations over the state’s broken unemployment website, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Ron Wyden have called for an investigation into the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s website.

The site is now the subject of a class action lawsuit and Gov. Ron DeSantis has frequently expressed his frustration with the page, created by Deloitte Consulting. Schumer and Wyden sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Labor demanding an investigation.

The letter reads in part, “...We ask that you immediately begin an audit and investigation into the Department of Labor’s oversight of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s (FLDEO) failure to efficiently process unemployment insurance claims and deliver benefit payments during an economic crisis and the persistent, critical flaws in the state’s unemployment systems. While all states have seen record increases in the number of its residents applying for unemployment, the state of Florida’s performance has proved uniquely poor in its abject inability to assist millions of Florida residents who have applied for and continue to await unemployment benefits.”

Many Floridians in the Suncoast have reported long wait times and inability to contact someone for help.

DeSantis has frequently referred to the system as a “jalopy” that was not built to handle the influx of applications that began pouring in during the COVID-19 pandemic.