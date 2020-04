A sergeant with the Marion County Sheriff's Office is facing a careless driving charge after a crash that left one person injured.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say Sergeant Paul Bloom was driving on County Road 464 Eastbound near the intersection of Pine Trace Sunday afternoon.

That's when the vehicle in front of him driven by Hilroy Browne, 65, stopped for traffic.

Troopers say Bloom was distracted and rear-ended the vehicle.

Browne has minor injuries.