Severe storms, possible tornado cause damage across Orlando

A possible tornado was spotted in downtown Orlando Saturday evening after severe storms were reported in the area.

Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry spotted the tornado live on air near the SoDo District in downtown Orlando.

A viewer sent in video of a waterspout over Little Lake Conway.

Several residents in Orlando reported storm damage.

Mayor Buddy Dyer said more than 3,800 residents were without power.

Channel 9 reporter spotted a tree that hit a garage and car near Lake Emerald Park.

He said many tree branches were down and power was out for the area.