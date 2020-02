A sex offender is back behind bars after he stopped reporting his location to authorities.

Putnam County deputies say Michael Surla was arrested Monday after an anonymous tip revealed his location. Surla was convicted for lewd or lascivious battery of a child in clay county in 2002.

Last year, Surla stopped reporting his address to the sheriff's office and moved to Putnam County. He is being held in the Putnam County Jail on a $25,000 bond.