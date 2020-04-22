Putnam County officials searching for sex offender who cut off his ankle monitor

A sex offender is believed to be on the loose in the North Central Florida area.

Deputies say 24-year- old Eugene Slevin cut off his ankle monitor Tuesday night.

Slevin is known to be seen in the West Putnam county areas which includes Hawthorne and Interlachen.

He is also known to travel to Alachua and Marion counties.

The monitor was found in Hawthorne near SR 20.

Putnam County deputies say this is the first time they've had to deal with someone cutting off their monitor.

"When there's a tamper on the actual device itself we get an automatic notification and the GPS monitor was continuing to ping, so we were able to still get a location of where the monitor was. We sent some detectives to the area and we found the ankle monitor inside a Polar Pop cup and apparently he placed it in there with some liquids down inside I guess to to keep the GPS device from pinging." Major Steve Rose, the Putnam County director of Law Enforcement said.

Slevin was assigned the monitor late Monday as part of his release for burglary and failure to register as a sex offender.

Deputies are identifying him as a credible threat and anyone with information is asked to contact Putnam County Sheriff's Deputies.