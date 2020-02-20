"Share The Cure" Raises Money For Children's Cancer Treatment

A non-profit organization is helping children receive the cancer treatment they need.

The Keira Grace Foundation was created by Dr. Eileen Lauzardo and Dr. Michael Lauzardo.

Both of their children were diagnosed with leukemia as young children. Their son beat the disease and is now a 21-year-old college student. Their daughter, unfortunately, passed away from the disease. Years later they are continuing to use their story and platform to help others.

“As unthinkable as that was and that time was you could write volumes about what we experienced, one of the things that we felt led by our faith and our professional experiences was to create the Keira Grace Foundation,” said Dr. Michael Lauzardo.

The organization will be hosting its 2020 "Share The Cure” fundraiser on Saturday, February 21st, 2020. The event has been taking place ever since the organization was established. Dr. Michael Lauzardo said this fundraiser allows the organization to help others in low-income countries.

"All year long we are working with countries to help them improve the care of children with cancer in mostly poor countries. Over that time the foundation has grown, the impact that we’ve had has grown. Literally now there are hundreds of kids alive today because go the work that we’ve done,” said Dr. Michael Lauzardo.

In late March the non-profit will be hosting a gala in the Dominican Republic where the organization will host a gala and announce their plans to build a hospital in the country. This is all part of an effort to help children across the world beat the disease.

“In the United States, if you’re diagnosed as a child with cancer, that child has an 80% chance of living. If that same child is diagnosed with cancer in one of these poor countries where we work that child has an 80% chance of dying. So that’s something where we think we’ve had a huge impact and that’s an area where we can really continue to have improvements," said Dr. Michael Lauzardo.

To find out more about the organization or to purchase tickets to the event, click here.