Sheriff reacts to Easter block party

"Stay at home," a saying that has been said by countless public officials and mandated by an executive order.

And yet, some people in Alachua County are still hosting block parties.

On Easter, Alachua County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to an over 100-person block party in Newberry.

Throughout the evening a total of 16 deputies had to return to the home multiple times over a four hour period to finally break up the mass gathering.

Sheriff Sadie Darnell wrote a letter stating that if any of her deputies have to return to that address for any sort of mass gatherings again, an arrest will be made.

"Looking at the letter, the sheriff has made her point very clear, an arrest will take place if we have to go back to another social gathering there," said Alachua County Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Art Forgey.

The sheriff's office says it puts everyone in jeopardy, including those at the party and the deputies going to break it up.

So, at the end of the day, deputies say follow the law, and wait until this is over to have mass gatherings.

Because it truly could be a matter of life or death.

Sheriff Sadie Darnell's full letter is attached to this article.

