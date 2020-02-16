Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Archer celebrates 153rd anniversary

A historical building in Archer has reached a major milestone. There, singing is still heard more than a century later.

Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church celebrated its 153rd anniversary on Sunday, February 16th.

It was created in the 1800s. At that time, it wasn't even a building; instead, it was a grape arbor with chairs set underneath.

There weren't any designated pastors; traveling pastors would visit a few times a month.

"In Archer, the black churches we're the oldest church and that's one reason we celebrate," said Clora L. Nubin, an usher at the church. "Like I said, we began in the church arbor and then built the sanctuary and that's the second sanctuary we have over there."

The first sanctuary was built in the late 1800s and re-built later in 2001.

There are only 15 enrolled members at the church but they hope to draw in more people to keep the vibrant history of Shiloh alive.