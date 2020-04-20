Shooting on Newberry Road near Applebees leaves one injured

The Alachua County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a shooting on Newberry Road leaves a man with life-threatening injuries.

A Sheriff's Office representative tells us the shooting happened around 12:30 pm.

Several witnesses told Deputies they heard multiple shots and saw the man fall over in the street.

The victim was taken to the hospital, suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The Sheriff's Office says they are not releasing any information they have about possible suspects in this case, as the investigation is still in its early stages.